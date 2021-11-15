School board approves CHS football coach retirement

After three seasons as head coach of the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team, the Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education approved Coach Jeff Wallace's retirement Monday night.

The retirement, effective at the end of the school year next May, will end a three-year run with the Dragons that ended with a 15-18 record with three postseason wins.

"I've coached for a lot of years, and I don't remember a team that's gone through more adversity in different things they had no control over," said Wallace following last Friday's season-ending 47-0 loss to St. Pius X. "Since April, honestly, these kids right here are all that's left. They kept fighting, moving forward and doing everything they needed to be successful on Friday. Half of the state didn't play football [last Friday night]. They did."

Although known for turning a program who had only four wins over the four seasons prior to his arrival into a team capable of competing with the toughest teams in the vaunted Midland Empire Conference, his faith in God may be what defines him. While in the midst of a turnaround season for the Cameron Dragons, Wallace and company received threats of legal litigation by the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

