Snapped: Dragons end two-year MEC drought

Although admittedly in a rebuilding year, the Cameron Dragons showed progress as a program after earning their first Midland Empire Conference victory since 2018.

The Dragons edged Bishop LeBlond 52-49 in an across the board effort, which has Coach Cole Doherty excited to return to MEC play following the Cameron High School Basketball Tournament.

“It was a great team win. The guys played well together and we were pretty balanced in our scoring,” Doherty said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.