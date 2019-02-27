Special Olympics Basketball Brings Home Gold

On Saturday, January 26 the Cameron Dragon Special Olympics team travelled to Maryville for the North Area Basketball Tournament. The event was a regional competition hosted by the Northwestern Missouri State University campus in the Bearcat Arena. The tournament brought nearly 200 athletes from 27 counties to compete. The Cameron team, coached by Andee Riley and Doug Yates, took 1st place in the competition and are proud to bring home gold for the Black and Gold. According to Coach Riley, “The team was so excited to finally play some basketball. We first played Saint Joe and lost, but we were able to pull it together and finish strong to win the gold!”