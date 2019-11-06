Home / Sports / State bound: Foreman, Husch, Riddle race for glory in Columbia Saturday

State bound: Foreman, Husch, Riddle race for glory in Columbia Saturday

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 3:40am admin1

Senior Zoe Foreman, junior Tyler Husch and freshman Katelyn Riddle will compete on Missouri’s grandest stage after making the cross country state finals Saturday morning.

“Going in we really had only one ranked in the top 15 and it’s nice coming out with three going to state,” Cameron assistant coach Ashley Kern said. “We have a freshman, which is awesome because she has several year ahead of her. Husch is good to see because he will be with us next year and it’s a good way to see Zoe go her senior year so I’m pretty glad with how it all turned out.”

