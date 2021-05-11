Stice one stroke shy of making state

ST. JOSEPH - Cameron High School freshman golfer Brady Stice finished just one shot shy of making the 2021 state tournament while competing at the Class 3 District 4 Golf Tournament at the Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

Stice finished 19th after shooting an 89 on the day, which was one stroke from securing the coveted 18th-place spot to qualify for the state tournament.

"It started out shaky. My nerves got to me a bit, but I finished pretty strong. I'll play some junior tournaments this summer and keep working on the game. Hopefully, I'll come back next year, make it to state and give it a good run," Stice said.

