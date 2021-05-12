Two-sport athlete Botts accepts soccer scholarship

Multiple sport Cameron High School athlete Mollie Botts will make her next appearance on the St. Mary's College pitch after accepting a scholarship offer last Wednesday.

Botts, who currently plays for the CHS Lady Dragon Soccer Team, signed her national letter of intent during a ceremony last Wedneday inside the CHS commons.

"It's very exciting to have a set plan. I know what I'm doing and it's very exciting to get to continue soccer. I'm pumped to do it," Botts said.

