10 Things That Could Go Away In Texas If You Get a Felony

Things differ when it comes to state laws. Texas is not one of the states that is a little more lax than others.

In Texas, you will spend some time behind bars for any kind of felony; but, this isn’t always what occurs if you are found guilty; rather, it’s what happens as a result of your conviction.

When you are found guilty of a crime in Texas, you lose a lot of rights, some of which you might not even consider. Are you curious about what counts as a felony in Texas? You may find a list of them right here.

Now let’s examine the ten outcomes that a felony conviction in Texas can have.

Casting of votes

Here’s one where things differ slightly from other states. You are not allowed to vote while you are a prisoner. Voting remains possible even if you are incarcerated for a misdemeanor.

These days, a felony conviction will completely revoke your ability to vote in many states. In Texas, however, if your conviction is completely overturned, you can regain your ability to vote. Stated differently, leaving jail and fulfilling any requirements associated with probation or parole.

EMPLOYMENT

Although a felony conviction won’t keep you from working, it can make it more difficult for you to find the kind of job you truly want. Convicted felons are employed by some companies, although not as many as you may imagine.

Some employers just won’t hire you because of your convictions, sometimes. If you have a felony conviction on your record, there are still plenty of jobs available. However, be aware that even if you are the most qualified candidate for a job, someone with a spotless record may be chosen over you.

Federal Office

This is a trending topic for you. We presently have a presidential election where one of the candidates is able to run for office despite having over thirty criminal convictions on their record.

This is where the exception exists, and it also holds true in Texas. You will be automatically barred from holding public office if you are convicted of a felony. You CAN, however, continue to hold elected federal office. In Texas, you might have been able to run for elected state office, but you would have needed a complete pardon.

SECONDARY EDUCATION

This is one that I was unaware of. Let’s say you have a felony conviction and wish to improve yourself by returning to school. Well done, but make sure you have the money set aside to complete the task.

Your eligibility for federal school loans will be restricted if you have been convicted of a felony, which may make it more challenging for you to complete your secondary education. In addition, a lot of universities may reject you if your conviction involves drug or sexual offenses.

FIREARMS

This one is really straightforward. It is illegal for a convicted felon to own a handgun. As easy as that. Those with felonies convictions will not be granted a weapons license.

If you have a criminal past and are found to be in possession of a handgun, you will have another felony added to your record. Therefore, if you wish to be able to lawfully purchase a gun, avoid difficulty.

ABILITY TO DRIVE

This one depends on the kind of crime for which you were found guilty. A felony conviction can affect your driving privileges in a variety of ways, and not all of them are the same.

Depending on the conviction, you can experience either a temporary suspension or a complete revocation of your license. To maintain your license, you might also need to pay for and install an ignition interlock device.

A PLACE TO LIVE

This one has the potential to greatly affect your life. Landlords in Texas have the right to simply reject your application if you have a criminal conviction on your record. It does not mean, however, that you cannot locate housing. It might not be exactly what you were hoping or searching for. Not to mention that you can have trouble finding cheap accommodation, which could put you in a bad situation.

BEING A PARENT

It won’t harm you if you have a criminal conviction on your record and become pregnant naturally with someone. It is not within the state’s authority to deny you the ability to parent your biological child. However, there is a single method that it might impact both you and your biological child.

Your visiting rights and custody of the child may be restricted if you are embroiled in a child custody fight.

That is an entirely different story if you are hoping to adopt a child. You will not be eligible to adopt if you have a felony conviction for crimes involving alcohol or domestic violence.

IMMIGRATION

Should you be found guilty of a criminal and you are not a natural citizen of the United States, you may be deported to your country of origin. Additionally, you might not get a green card. Not only might misdemeanor charges land you in this situation, but criminal offenses as well.

The immigration aspect has a flip side in that it extends beyond convictions alone. You may face significant immigration problems if you are even suspected of committing certain crimes.

SERVING ON A JURY

I understand that when you receive that small card in the mail, the majority of us complain and wish we weren’t chosen. However, the ability to serve on a jury is a right that can be revoked, just like the ability to vote.

Your ability to serve on a jury is forfeited if you are found guilty of a felony and spend more than a year in jail or prison. You cannot regain that right until your conviction is completely overturned by pardon.