16-Year-old accused of murder in the shooting death of a New York City mother inside her condominium

More than a week after a woman from Big Apple was shot and killed in front of her family during a violent robbery, a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with murder on Thursday, according to police.

The youngster, who remained nameless, was also accused of robbery, burglary, and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting death of Ying Zhu Liu, a 57-year-old home health attendant, according to the police.

Sources informed The Post that there are still two juvenile suspects wanted.

On September 9, shortly after 11 p.m., Liu was assassinated inside the eighth-floor corridor of her lower Manhattan building.

The victim’s 61-year-old spouse was followed by two suspects wearing black ski masks into the building and the elevator last week, according to the authorities, who then attempted to rob him.

According to sources, the son tried to stop the heist on the eighth floor when he saw it was happening, but one of the suspects gave him a pistol whip instead.

After hearing the scuffle, Liu emerged to confront the perpetrators with a stick before taking a bullet to the face.

Before making off, the robbers allegedly took Liu’s husband’s cell phone.

Lin Rong Yan, Liu’s heartbroken 32-year-old son, told The Post last week, “It’s all surreal.” “Right now, all I can feel is sadness.”