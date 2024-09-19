3 People are being arrested after a machete attack in San Jose was captured on camera

San Jose police have detained three men on suspicion of attacking another man with machetes in June, according to a department announcement on Wednesday.

The incident on June 27 was caught on camera, and the suspects—43-year-old Juan Ramirez of San Jose, 41-year-old Eddie Herena of Martinez, and 43-year-old Raul Moreno of San Jose—were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. The man was stabbed multiple times, but the police indicated that his wounds were not life-threatening.

According to authorities, the attack took place in a business parking lot on the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue just before ten o’clock at night.

Officers on the scene discovered that the victim had gotten into a fight with the suspects earlier in the day. Police claim the victim did not know the suspects.

After the dispute, the victim and the suspects separated, but later on, according to the police, the suspects looked for the victim, discovered him, and macheted him.

According to San Jose police spokesman Stacie Shih, “We can’t really explain the motives and circumstances, what goes through a criminal’s mind, what kind of weapon they choose.” “They really did decide to use violence. They were only interested in finding this victim, harming her severely, and maybe even killing her.”

After taking charge of the inquiry, detectives located the suspects. They also discovered that Herena was freed from prison in 2018 after being found guilty of a 2005 San Jose killing.

Along with a search order for Herena’s residence, authorities also acquired arrest warrants for the three suspects, according to police.

On September 10, the police took Herena and Ramirez into custody. The next day, Moreno was taken into custody. After that, the three were charged with attempted murder and lodged in Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Acting San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph stated in a statement that “these suspects sought out their victim and knew they wanted to take a life.” “Violent criminals have no place in our community, and I am grateful our detectives acted swiftly to put these suspects behind bars.”