A Driver hit and killed a rider in Los Angeles and then drove away

Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a biker in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Officer Cuellar of the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 8500 block of Lindley Avenue.

When the first rescuers got there, they saw the badly hurt cyclist lying in the street. The victim, who was not identified, was later declared dead at the scene.

Following the collision with the bike, the driver reportedly fled the scene, and many other vehicles were allegedly responsible for hitting the victim.

According to the police, an investigation is currently being conducted, although they have not corroborated the witness statements.

There has been no release of any information regarding the culprit or the vehicle that was involved.