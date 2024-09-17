A Palo Alto man was arrested for shockingly assaulting and stealing a car that included children

Palo Alto Police have detained Joshua Keenan Brass, 30, for a number of serious offenses, including theft and violence against two young children, according to a disturbing description of events. A news release from the Palo Alto Police Department stated that yesterday’s shocking occurrence happened on the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue.

The mother of the children reportedly discovered a man—later identified as Brass—inside her car at around 12:45 a.m., when he started acting lewdly and brandishing a knife. She had gone inside a nearby business to meet her lover, leaving the children, who were 7 and 11 months old, inside the parked car.

She went to get assistance after returning and seeing the unsettling scene with her minor son and the invader. After a fight with the couple, the suspect took off with her boyfriend’s wallet, which included cash.

After being informed, the police quickly began a search, but Brass first managed to get away from them. Officers were able to apprehend Brass without any problems in the early hours of the morning, at about 4:00 a.m., close to the intersection of Emerson Street and Lytton Avenue. The children were hurt; the baby had small cuts on his face, but the mother refused to take him to the doctor.

Brass, an East Palo Alto native, is accused of numerous felonies. Among other charges, he has been booked for indecent acts on a youngster, assault with a deadly weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and kidnapping with the intention of performing a sex act. In the news release, the Palo Alto Police released a photo from his detention and asked anyone with additional details about this incident to get in touch with their round-the-clock dispatch center.