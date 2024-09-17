A Teacher at Atwater is accused of providing drugs to students and abusing children

An Atwater instructor was brought under arrest following an investigation into charges that he had provided children with marijuana and texted them inappropriate photographs during the investigation.

Julio Barcelo is listed on the website of Buchach Colony High School as a special education instructor.

A preliminary investigation into the claims was initiated by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on August 10th.

Barcelo was taken into custody by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 30th, and charged with both furnishing cannabis to a minor and harassing or molesting a child under the age of 18.

Please contact Deputy De Los Santos of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385.7445 if you or anyone you know has been caught up in an incident that is like to the one described above.

