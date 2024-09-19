A Woman at Yellowstone’s Old Faithful suffered third-degree burns after stepping into scorching water

When a New Hampshire visitor to Yellowstone National Park walked through a thermal area, her lower leg was severely burned.

The 60-year-old woman walked and broke through a thin crust over hot water when she was wandering off-trail near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful with her husband and a leashed dog, according to park officials.

After receiving an evaluation at a park medical clinic, the woman was subsequently flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to receive additional care.

It is said that she sustained second- and third-degree burns. Her dog and hubby were unharmed.

According to park officials, this is the first documented thermal injury at Yellowstone National Park this year.

When visiting hydrothermal zones, the NPS advises people to use extreme caution and to stay on boardwalks and pathways.

They observed that boiling water is just below the surface and that the ground is thin and brittle in the hot regions.

According to the NPS, the water at Old Faithful’s vent is 204 degrees, and the water further into the geyser’s plumbing is significantly hotter.

