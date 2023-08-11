Activists Report ISIS Ambush on Bus Results in Casualties of Over 20 Syrian Soldiers

Beirut— At least 20 people were killed and several others were injured when gunmen ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers in the east of the country, according to opposition activists on Friday.

The Thursday night attack is believed to have been carried out by members of ISIS, whose sleeper cells in parts of Syria continue to carry out lethal attacks despite their defeat in 2019.

Those cells often use ambushes and hit-and-run attacks, Agence France-Presse points out.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in Britain reported that 23 Syrian soldiers were killed and 10 were injured in an attack on a desert road near the Iraqi border town of Mayadeen in Deir el-Zour province.

AFP cites the observatory as saying, “Dozens of (other) soldiers” were missing after the attack in which the jihadists surrounded the bus and started firing.

Another activist group that covers the news in eastern Syria reported that twenty soldiers were killed and others were injured.

Evolution of ISIS’ Leadership

In the previous week, ISIS disclosed the passing of its relatively lesser-known leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, in Syria. Abu al-Hussein had been at the helm of the extremist organization since November, and in the same breath, a successor was appointed.

The bbservatory’s Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP ISIS “has recently been escalating its deadly military attacks, aiming to cause as many deaths as possible,” as it tries to send “a message aimed at showing the group is still active and powerful despite the targeting of its leaders.”

Experts tracking Jihadi organizations suggest that it’s too soon to conclude whether the recent series of attacks signify a fresh resurgence of the extremists who once wielded terror over populations in Syria and Iraq.

Source: CBS News