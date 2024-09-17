After Being attacked by the bikers surrounding the California liquor store, a liquor store employee draws a revolver on them

In a violent scenario captured on camera, a laughing mob of bicycles attacked a worker at a booze store in California. The man then screamed as he pulled a revolver on his attackers and ran away.

The anonymous worker challenged the more than two dozen bicycles who had ringed the area outside Golden Hours Liquor on International Boulevard in Oakland on Saturday while he was standing outside the establishment.

A video uploaded to Instagram shows the worker trying to hit one of the bikers in the face while he was tauntingly punching his fist against his other hand.

While conversing, a second biker strikes the laborer in the face, causing his hat to fall off as he retreats from his assailant who is not visible on camera.

A second rider, donning a balaclava, charges at the worker from behind, punching the unwary victim in the side of the neck twice before hitting the worker in the head, setting off more attacks.

After the motorcyclists’ attack, the area outside the store is immediately transformed into a madhouse as numerous people jump the employee and strike them with punches and slaps.

“Grab him, grab him,” a few shout.

The worker is backed into the store entrance by several of the laughing bikers, who then punch him in the head and torso.

As he takes the blows, the worker leans back and draws a revolver, which causes the once-tough bikers to make a mad scramble for safety.

The man with the gun aims his rifle at one of the attackers while leaning his back against a wall. He then drops his arm and pursues the attackers on foot.

The worker yells, “Where you at, where you at,” as the cameraman struggles to grasp his bike on the ground.

A another video shows the worker pursuing a motorcyclist who is wearing a gray sweatshirt and a face mask. The worker then swipes at the biker, causing him to fall to the ground.

The Oakland officers Department informed the Daily Mail that Oakland officers were called to investigate a “ShotSpotter activation” at 4:15 p.m.

A gunshot detecting system called “ShotSpotter” notifies emergency personnel when it detects gunfire.

According to the publication, police “located evidence of a shooting,” but no injuries were reported.

The altercation on Saturday resulted in no arrests.

When he drew out the gun, the employee put it away but stayed outside the store, attracting the attention of several customers.

The Oakland Police Department has been contacted by The Post.