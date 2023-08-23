Alabama Reports 2 Cases of Rare EEE Mosquito-Borne Disease, 1 Fatality

Two cases of a rare mosquito-borne disease, including one fatality, have been reported in Alabama, according to officials.

The Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) cases occurred in Spanish Fort, Alabama, nine miles east of Mobile, according to a Facebook update from the city.

The Alabama Department of Public Health refused to disclose any patient information, including names, ages, and genders.

According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, a district medical officer with the ADPH, these are the first cases reported in the state this year. He stated that Alabama only reported eight cases between 2003 and 2022.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that spreads by bites from infected mosquitoes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it does not spread via touching or droplets from coughing or sneezing.

Most infected people exhibit only mild symptoms or none at all. Severe cases, on the other hand, severe cases typically begin with fever, headache, chills, and vomiting before progressing to encephalitis, brain swelling, or meningitis, which is swelling of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

There are no vaccines or treatments available for EEE. According to the CDC, rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain relievers may help alleviate some symptoms.

Every year, approximately 11 human cases are reported. Many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems such as convulsions, paralysis, and intellectual disability, and approximately 30% die.

As of August 15, only one case of EEE had been reported in the United States, in a patient from Louisiana, according to the CDC. There is no information available about the patient or their condition.

EEE Prevention and Provider Awareness

On Monday, the ADPH warned the public to protect themselves and their homes from mosquitoes.

This includes insect repellent, loose and long-sleeved shirts and pants, air conditioning, and window and door screens.

Additionally, the City of Spanish Fort, where the cases were discovered, stated in a Facebook post that it sprays weekly for mosquitoes and is collaborating with the Baldwin County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health “to set mosquito traps in various areas of the City for testing purposes.”

Stubblefield said it’s important to know the mosquito species that cause EEE primarily bite at dawn and dusk compared to the species that cause Zika, for example, which bite during the day.

“We want people to protect themselves the best they can,” he said. “We want our providers to know this is a possibility, especially in the south, in the Gulf region, and how dangerous this virus can be, and hopefully we can void any further cases.”

