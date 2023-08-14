Amazon Postpones Rule Adjustment for UK Sellers at Risk of Financial Distress

Amazon has partially relented following a dispute about new regulations impacting numerous marketplace sellers. Now, the company is releasing a portion of its sale proceeds.

Previously, the online retailer informed sellers in the UK and continental Europe that it would retain the sales proceeds for over a week rather than immediately crediting their accounts upon a sale.

Initially unveiled by the Guardian, this move raised concerns among small businesses, with some fearing it could drive them out of operation.

Amid increasing outcry and revelations that a UK government minister was pressing Amazon for answers, the company recently disclosed that it would postpone the rule change for certain sellers. This delay will typically extend until January 31 of the upcoming year.

However, one seller told the Guardian that while this was a “small victory”, it was not enough, as it “only delays the pain” until January.

The impacted sellers said that their businesses could collapse, as they would not receive payment until a week after item delivery, and the funds wouldn’t reach their bank accounts until three days later.

“You may experience a onetime cashflow disruption,” Amazon wrote in a letter seen by the Guardian this month.

Amazon’s marketplace hosts around 225,000 small- and medium-sized businesses across Europe, including the UK. Approximately 15% of these sellers, or roughly 33,750, particularly those who joined before 2016, could be affected by this change.

Some sellers expressed concerns that they might go bankrupt due to substantial amounts being withheld. One seller reported having over £100,000 “locked in Amazon.”

In response to seller concerns, Amazon revealed that it was “extending the transition date for a small number of sellers who have contacted us and need support,” adding that it was “listening to sellers’ concerns.”

One affected seller told the Guardian that Amazon had released her funds. She shared an email she received from the company stating: “We understand that the transition to this policy on 3 August has caused a onetime cashflow issue for your business.”

To support you in preparing for the policy change, we have extended your policy transition until January 31, 2024.”

Before the policy shift, the UK’s small business minister had written to Amazon, inquiring about the support planned for small sellers impacted by the new rules.

In his letter, MP Kevin Hollinrake emphasized the importance of safeguarding the livelihoods of small businesses and questioned the potential impact on them.

Insights from Amazon’s Spokesperson

Confirming the delay in the rule change, an Amazon spokesperson stated that the policy introduced in August 2016 already covered the majority of sellers. A small group of sellers transitioned to the new policy recently, aimed at ensuring funds for potential returns or claims.

Amazon reiterated that they are attentive to sellers’ concerns and are in communication with those facing cashflow challenges.

Source: The Guardian