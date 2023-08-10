Archaeology on the moon: How to preserve Spaceflight artifacts from the Apollo era

As humanity’s exploration of space continues to advance, an important question emerges: What do we do with the pieces of Apollo moon missions or other bits of human technology scattered around the solar system?

This query gains new significance as plans to return humans to the moon and explore other celestial bodies are on the horizon.

A recent study led by Justin Holcomb, a postdoctoral researcher at the Kansas Geological Survey, proposes a solution to this challenge.

The study advocates for the establishment of a subfield of space archaeology called “planetary geoarchaeology”.

This discipline would focus on the preservation of artifacts left on the surfaces of planets and moons, considering the unique environmental conditions and processes of each celestial body.

The material record currently residing on the moon, along with other planetary surfaces, is at risk of degradation due to extreme temperatures, dust storms, and other factors.

As NASA’s Artemis program aims to return humans to the moon, there is renewed urgency to ensure the preservation of historic artifacts such as those from the Apollo missions.

While many space agencies and countries have shown interest in preserving such heritage, the challenge becomes more complex as the number of players in space exploration increases, including private companies and new alliances.

The term “space archaeology” gained popularity around the turn of the millennium, and pioneers like Australian space archaeologist Alice Gorman have been at the forefront of this emerging field.

Planetary Geoarchaeology’s Vital Role

While some define it as the study of archaeology from space using satellites, others, like Holcomb, emphasize the preservation of artifacts left by space exploration activities.

This includes not only the famous crash and landing sites but also objects like satellites and spacecraft in orbit around Earth.

The study calls for archaeologists to be actively involved in space missions, particularly to protect and preserve historically significant sites such as the Apollo 11 landing zone and the Viking 1 site on Mars.

Martian rovers and spacecraft, critical for scientific study, are vulnerable to being buried over time, making them inaccessible for future research.

As our footprint in space expands, the need for preserving our space legacy becomes paramount.

The study’s main objective is to stimulate further research into human-environment interactions in space.

By developing a comprehensive understanding of how artifacts interact with the unique conditions of each celestial body, we can ensure the survival of our space heritage for generations to come.

In conclusion, the concept of planetary geoarchaeology offers a crucial framework for the preservation of human artifacts scattered across the solar system.

With the Artemis program and other ambitious space missions on the horizon, it is imperative that we prioritize the protection of our space legacy.

By engaging archaeologists, scientists, and policymakers, we can work together to safeguard these artifacts and continue unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

Source: Space