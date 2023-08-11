At least 36 Lives Lost in Devastating Wildfire Ravaging Historic Hawaiian Town

A tragedy has struck Lahaina, a cherished historic town in Hawaii, claiming the lives of at least 36 individuals. Local officials in Maui County reported this devastating toll late on Wednesday night, local time.

The wildfire outbreak emerged as a series of blazes that have wreaked havoc upon various towns across Hawaii. The winds from Hurricane Dora, which was moving far south on Tuesday, initially fueled their destructive journey.

These wildfires caught the island of Maui off guard, leaving streets that were once bustling with life now littered with burned-out vehicles and smoldering remnants of the once-standing historic structures.

The flames made people jump into the water for safety. The Coast Guard responded, rescuing 14 individuals from the harbor of Lahaina, including two children, all of whom were reported to be in stable condition.

The flames’ resulted in the damage or destruction of 271 structures, with dozens of injuries reported earlier. This also caused power outages that affected about 11,000 customers in Maui and disrupted communication lines.

Mass Evacuation Efforts from Maui Amidst Wildfires

During a news conference on Wednesday night, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Edwin Sniffen reported that earlier in the day, 11,400 travelers had left Maui. Additionally, 600 individuals were staying overnight at the recently reopened airport. It was anticipated that around 1,500 passengers would depart the island on Thursday.

While wildfires in Hawaii differ from their counterparts in the U.S. West, often igniting in vast grasslands on the arid sides of the islands, these blazes are generally smaller than their mainland counterparts.

The recent 2021 major fire on Hawaii’s Big Island inflicted significant damage to homes and prompted mass evacuations, underscoring the enduring challenges posed by these unpredictable forces of nature.

