Berne and LightEyez MSM Drops: Microbial Contamination Concerns Lead FDA to Advise Against Using Certain Eye Drops

Concerns about microbial contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert against purchasing or using certain eye drops from Dr. Berne’s and LightEyez.

As the active component, the drops of solution contain methylsulfonylmethane or MSM, a naturally produced organosulfur compound prominent in complementary and alternative medicine.

The FDA reports that Dr. Berne consented to recall its MSM Drops 5% Solution after tests and samples revealed bacterial and fungal contamination.

FDA Warns Against 2 MSM Eye Drops

The FDA has issued a warning against the use of “Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution” as well as “LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair,” stating that they may cause major health problems. The government body said that it has not received any reports of issues with the products.

A number of types of eye drops have been connected to an epidemic of drug-resistant germs, prompting the FDA to issue warnings earlier this year. There have been at least 4 deaths and dozens of cases of illness throughout 18 states because of this outbreak.

LightEyez Limited is a distributor of Light Eyez products, and Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products handles distribution for Dr. Berne’s.

According to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, the items failed sterility testing conducted by the FDA because they included microorganisms.

The government claims that both items include methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), an active ingredient that is not permitted in eye drop products, and that they are being illegally sold in the United States.

Read Articles: Novo Nordisk Intensifies Lobbying Efforts In Push For Medicare Coverage Of Obesity Medications

Voluntarily Recalled Eye Drops

Concerns about microbial contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert against purchasing or using certain eye drops from Dr. Berne’s and LightEyez.

Dr. Berne voluntarily recalled his MSM Drops 5% Solution, but LightEyez Limited, based in London, has not replied to the FDA or taken any steps to safeguard customers, the agency claims.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) claims that Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria which can cause blood, lung, and other infections, was found in LightEyez’s product.

A drug-resistant strain of the bacteria is likely to blame for the deaths and illnesses associated with the tainted eye drops, according to health officials.

Source: CBS, CNN

Read Articles: Wadena County’s Plan: Up To $15,000 Tax Break Per New Home To Spur Housing Growth