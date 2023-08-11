Biden-Administration-Deploys-Military-Aid-To-Combat-Devastating-Hawaii-Wildfires

President Joe Biden issued an announcement on Wednesday evening stating that he has ordered “all available Federal assets” to assist in the fight against the wildfires that have ravaged portions of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The president stated that the Coast Guard and Navy are assisting with response and rescue operations, whereas the Marines are supplying Black Hawk helicopters to combat the fires.

Chinook helicopters have been mobilized by the Hawaii National Guard to assist with suppressing fires and search and rescue missions.

The County of Maui posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that firefighting crews continued to combat blazes in Lahaina, Pulehu, and Upcountry.

The county reported that more than 2,100 individuals spent the night in four shelters for emergencies. Additional 2,000 travelers took refuge at the Kahului Airport.

Lahaina, a historic community on the Hawaiian island of Maui, was ravaged by Maui’s raging wildfires.

Wednesday, historic structures along Lahaina’s popular Front Street were reduced to burned skeletons, electrical lines were draped across roadways, and abandoned vehicles were reduced to charred husks.

Authorities are getting ready the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu to house up to 4,000 evacuees from the wildfires that ravaged portions of Maui.

The county of Maui announced on Facebook that Kahului terminal, the island’s primary terminal, was housing 2,000 travelers whose flights had been canceled or who had just arrived on the island.

The tourists were anticipated to be among those transported to the convention center.

Maui’s mayor, Richard Bissen, stated that search and rescue operations continue when it is safe to enter active fire zones.

The number of verified fatalities could rise, he warned. Six confirmed fatalities have been attributed to the flames thus far.

Source: APNEWS

