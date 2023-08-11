Catch a Glimpse of the Year’s Most Impressive Meteor Shower

This year is no exception, as the Perseid meteor shower graces our night skies once again, promising a dazzling display of shooting stars.

This highly anticipated event began on July 14 and will continue to captivate observers until September 1, with its peak expected this weekend on August 12.

The Perseid meteor shower has long held a special place in the hearts of skywatchers.

According to the American Meteorological Society, this stunning display originates from the particles released by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, a celestial wanderer discovered by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle in 1862.

The comet orbits the sun approximately once every 133 years, and its last passage through the inner solar system occurred in 1992.

As Earth journeys through the dusty remnants of Swift-Tuttle’s trails, a breathtaking meteor shower graces our atmosphere.

The radiant point, the area from which these meteors appear to originate, lies near the constellation of Perseus, thus earning the shower its name – the Perseids.

One of the most remarkable features of the Perseid meteor shower is its ability to produce fireballs.

These awe-inspiring phenomena are larger and more brilliant explosions of light and color, often outshining the average meteor streak.

NASA has dubbed the Perseids as the “best meteor shower of the year,” and for good reason. Under optimal conditions, skywatchers can witness an astonishing 50 to 100 meteors per hour during the peak.

While the Perseids offer a breathtaking display each year, the viewing experience can be influenced by various factors.

Last year, a full moon hindered the visibility of the meteor shower, leaving some enthusiasts yearning for a clearer view.

However, this year’s peak will be accompanied by a waning crescent moon, ensuring that even the fainter meteors are visible to those who cast their gaze upon the night sky.

Meteor Shower and Anticipating a Rare Blue Moon

Every year, nature treats us to a celestial spectacle that leaves stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its arrival.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of this cosmic show, NASA offers some valuable tips.

The best viewing opportunities are generally found in the Northern Hemisphere during the pre-dawn hours.

To maximize your experience, find a location far from the glare of city lights, lie on your back to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness, and resist the urge to check your phone.

The Perseid meteors can grace any part of the sky, so there’s no need to focus your attention on a specific direction.

Bill Cooke, who leads NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, provides insight into what observers can expect.

“People in the U.S. On peak evenings, one might expect to view about 40 Perseids in the hour right before dawn. That works out to roughly one every several minutes, which is not awful,” says Cooke.

Cooke explains. He does note that this estimate assumes viewers are situated away from the light pollution of urban areas.

In locations with brighter skies, the meteor count might be closer to 10 meteors per hour.

As the Perseid meteor shower delights skywatchers, the world of astronomy offers another treat on the horizon.

August will conclude with a spectacular supermoon, a phenomenon where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual. This year, a rare blue moon is set to grace our skies on August 30.

The term “blue moon” refers to the occurrence of two full moons within a single month, although the moon itself won’t actually take on a blue hue.

So, as the Perseid meteor shower paints the night skies with its ethereal streaks of light, and a stunning blue moon awaits at the end of August, astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers have much to look forward to.

These celestial events remind us of the beauty and wonder that lies beyond our planet, inviting us to connect with the universe in a truly mesmerizing way.

Source: CBS News via Yahoo News