Central US Faces Scorching Temperatures Amid Ongoing Heatwave

Sweltering temperatures persisted across much of the central United States, causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to almost the Great Lakes.

Texas and other states have recorded temperature records. People were instructed to drink extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors and to check on their neighbors’ air conditioning availability.

Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, predicted that the Dallas-Fort Worth area would reach 110 °F (43.3 °C) on Sunday after reaching 108 °F (42.2 °C) on Saturday. Barnes remarked that the region does not cool off sufficiently at night.

Scientists have long issued warnings that the climate crisis, which is a result of the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and particular agricultural practices, will result in more and longer periods of extreme weather, including higher temperatures.

Heat Advisories Across Multiple States

Sweltering temperatures persisted across many of the central United States, causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to almost the Great Lakes. (Photo by Getty Images)

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for portions of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. Heat advisories or watches were also in effect in portions of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

Over the weekend, Houston was predicted to maintain its ongoing trend of extremely hot temperatures, reaching or exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Up until Saturday, Houston had endured 21 consecutive days with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. On Sunday, the mercury was anticipated to climb to around 106F (41C).

In Jackson, Mississippi, Saturday witnessed an all-time high temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius), coinciding with the Mississippi Book Festival.

Attendees at the festival coped with the heat by using handheld fans and receiving chilled water from volunteers as they moved between indoor and outdoor events held in large tents near the state capitol building.

The sweltering heat of Texas even affected new student orientation at Prairie View A&M University, located about 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Houston. University officials said they were reviewing operations after 38 students were hospitalized on Friday night after suffering heat-related illnesses, including dehydration.

Much of Iowa is expected to see high temperatures in the upper 90s on Sunday and Monday, followed by three days with temperatures likely to exceed 100 F (37.8 C).

High temperatures in St. Louis are expected to range from 99F (37.2C) to 103F (39.4C) through Friday, with excessive humidity contributing to a heat index of up to 115F (46.1C) each day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that if the forecast holds, it will be the hottest week in St. Louis since August 2014, when temperatures reached approximately 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) for seven consecutive days.

Little Rock, Arkansas, is expected to experience similar temperatures throughout the week, prompting the opening of multiple cooling centres for those living on the streets or without air conditioning.

Read Next: Netherlands And Denmark To Provide Ukraine With Up To 61 F-16 Fighter Jets

Source: The Guardian

