China’s ‘Barbie’ Sparks Contentious Conversations on Feminism and Patriarchy

In a cultural landscape that is evolving rapidly, the release of the movie ‘Barbie’ in China has sparked a fascinating and multifaceted dialogue about feminism, gender roles, and societal attitudes.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film presents a satirical take on Mattel’s iconic doll, bringing forth themes of female empowerment and societal expectations.

The movie’s impact has been particularly pronounced in a country where conversations about gender inequality are gaining momentum, even as they meet resistance from certain quarters.

Just like the film’s protagonist, Yu Yutian, a 30-year-old freelancer in business communication from Beijing, sees ‘Barbie’ as more than just a movie; it’s a litmus test for the values and perspectives of potential partners.

In a post on Weibo (China’s equivalent of Twitter), Yu expressed that a man’s reaction to ‘Barbie’ reveals his stance on feminism and his emotional stability.

A positive response signifies open-mindedness and respect for equality, while any hostility or derision is viewed as indicative of narrow-mindedness and male chauvinism.

However, Yu’s perspective did not go unchallenged.

Her post garnered both attention and backlash, mainly from male users.

This mirrors a larger societal conflict that “Barbie” has ignited in China, where discussions about gender dynamics are intersecting with a social backlash and government measures against related activism.

Since its release on July 21, ‘Barbie’ has made a notable impact in China’s film market, which is the second-largest in the world.

Although domestically produced, male-dominated movies with patriotic themes typically dominate the market, “Barbie” managed to carve out its space.

While its earnings in China, over $32 million, may be dwarfed by its $485 million U.S. earnings, the film’s message resonated deeply with a significant portion of the Chinese audience.

The film’s resonance goes beyond the box office figures.

‘Barbie’ has garnered significant praise on Douban, China’s version of IMDb, boasting an impressive rating of 8.3 out of 10 and accumulating 190,000 written reviews.

Its success has sparked discussions about feminism and patriarchy in a nation where traditional gender norms are being challenged against a backdrop of historical biases and government attitudes.

The Chinese word used for feminism in the government-approved subtitles of the film has sparked its own discussions.

The term “nu xing zhu yi,” which translates to “women-ism,” is perceived by some as less politically charged than “nu quan zhu yi,” which translates to “women’s rights-ism.”

This linguistic choice reflects the complexities of discussing gender issues in a society that is both evolving and still bound by traditional norms.

Notably, ‘Barbie’ has not been free from controversy. Some critics argue that the film oversimplifies gender inequality and relies on surface-level slogans.

A conservative backlash, akin to what has occurred in the United States, has also emerged, with some labeling the film as a foreign influence seeking to drive a wedge between genders.

Nevertheless, the film’s success has been a significant milestone, not only in entertainment but also in the broader societal conversation.

Tan Jia, an associate professor of cultural studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, sees the backlash against feminism as an indirect sign of progress.

The increased visibility of feminist discourse, even in the face of resistance, suggests that these conversations are gaining momentum and relevance.

The success of “Barbie” also opens doors for more feminist content with nuanced storytelling to thrive in China’s media landscape.

This could lead to increased investment in projects that explore feminist themes, thereby providing more opportunities for feminist writers and filmmakers to contribute to the narrative.

In conclusion, the release of “Barbie” in China has served as a catalyst for conversations about feminism, gender roles, and societal attitudes.

While encountering both praise and criticism, the film has undeniably left a mark on the cultural landscape.

As China navigates its evolving understanding of gender dynamics, “Barbie” stands as a poignant reflection of the complexities and aspirations of modern Chinese society.

