Colorado Energy Office Reveals Date for E-Bike Rebate  Program

Thursday, the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) declared the formal date of implementation and application information for the state’s Community Access to Electric Bicycles Rebate Program.

The CEO will announce the opening of the initial round of applications for e-bike reimbursements. Each month, the CEO will release the news and open additional application phases until the funding is expended.

This innovative initiative will make e-bikes accessible to Coloradans with low and moderate incomes by providing discounts at the point of sale.

A rebate of $1,100 is offered to residents of Colorado with incomes at or below 80% of the county’s area median income (AMI).

Colorado residents earning between 80% and 100% of the county’s AMI are eligible for a $500 rebate.

Rebate beneficiaries with low and moderate incomes may receive an additional $300 to spend on an e-cargo bike and an additional $100 to purchase accessories, such as a helmet and lock.

Certain qualified Coloradans can receive an additional $250 incentive to purchase adaptive e-bikes.

Who Qualifies for the Rebate Program for E-Bikes?

A certified copy of the applicant’s latest tax return, an up-to-date pay stub, or confirmation of enrollment in a minimum of one of several income-qualified programs may be submitted to verify income eligibility.

To demonstrate Colorado residency, applicants may submit a genuine Colorado driver’s license or identification card, a computer-generated bill, or a copy of a bank statement, among others.

Applicants who reside in Colorado but lack any of the necessary proof to confirm a physical Colorado address can provide alternate documents, like a letter from an agency of the government or non-profit organization in Colorado explaining their circumstance.

On the website for the E-Bike Rebate Program, you can find more information regarding acceptable proof of eligibility.

Applicants must purchase their e-bike in-person or over via phone from one of the state’s over one hundred authorized e-bike retailers in order to receive the rebate.

