Colorado Residents Set to Receive SNAP Payments: Up to $1,691 in Just Eight Days

For the month of September, Colorado will provide payments for eligible residents with low incomes who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program within eight days.

In Colorado, the SNAP program distributes payments from September 1 to September 10, with exact payment dates determined by the last digit of a food stamps recipient’s Social Security number.

For example, if a recipient’s SSN ends in a 1, their SNAP payments will be accessible on the first of the month. If a recipient’s SSN ends in zero, payments will be sent on the 10th of the month.

Amount of SNAP Payments They Will Receive

The total amount of SNAP benefits that Coloradans receive varies depending on a number of criteria, including household size and income, both earned and unearned income.

The maximum monthly payment for a single individual is $281. A four-person family can receive a maximum payment of $939, while a household of eight can receive a maximum payout of $1,691. The program will add a maximum of $211 for every additional participant after that.

Colorado residents earning less than 200% of the federal poverty line are likely to be qualified for SNAP.

A household of one has a monthly gross income restriction of $2,266; a household of four has a monthly gross income limit of $4,626, whereas a household of eight has a monthly gross income limit of $7,772.

Direct Payments via EBT

Benefits are transferred monthly via an electronic benefit transfer card called EBT, which may be utilized like a debit card at eligible stores to purchase qualified grocery goods such as bread, dairy items, poultry and meat, and beverages.

Pet food, alcohol, as well as domestic supplies like soap and paper towels are not eligible for SNAP purchases.

In accordance with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, approximately 540,300 people, or approximately nine percent of Colorado’s population, receive food stamps in the state.

