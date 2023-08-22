Colorado Springs Growth: Local Companies Contemplate $30 Million Expansion

Two local companies are contemplating an investment of almost thirty million dollars to expand their operations in Colorado Springs and create roughly 700 new high-paying jobs in the coming years.

On Monday, Colorado Springs Council reviewed incentives: $102,590 sales tax rebate over 10 years for local high-tech small businesses with a code name (“Project Star Trek”). They plan expansion, 200 jobs, $140,000 avg. annual salary in 3 years.

The additional proposed agreement would have provided $82,379 in sales and use tax reimbursements over a decade to Infinity Systems Engineering, a Colorado Springs defense contractor.

The corporation may create 459 jobs with a standard salary of $143,625 per year to the region over the next decade.

Colorado Springs Provides Incentives for Project Star Trek

As per city staff, Colorado Springs offers $102,590 incentives for the projects. This includes a $55,510 tax rebate on business property purchases such as machinery, tools, furniture, and fixtures, and $47,080 for construction materials.

After incentives, Economic Development Specialist Shawna Lippert predicted the arrangement would bring in an additional $4.5 million to the city’s coffers over the course of a decade, contributing $455 million to economic growth in the area.

Over the planned 10-year agreement, Lippert estimates that the corporation will create 729 new permanent jobs, add $628 million to the local economy, and pay the city of Colorado Springs around $6.13 million in additional taxes.

Incentives for Project Thoroughbred

Infinity Systems Engineering offers systems services to prime integrators and Defense Dept. Under “Project Thoroughbred,” might invest $14.7M in 10 years for 459 new jobs.

There is the potential for an additional 780 permanent employment to be generated by Infinity Systems Engineering as a result of induced or indirect demand.

Cope Bob Cope, the city of Colorado Springs’ economic development officer, said 45 new construction jobs might be produced as a result of the expansion.

Incentives for Project Thoroughbred might reach $82,379 from the city. This consists of refunds totaling $64,219 on purchases of building supplies and a reimbursement of $18,160 on purchases of company personal property.

Source: Gazette

