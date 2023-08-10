Connecticut Grants Extra SNAP Benefits for 57,000 Children This Weekend

In a resounding commitment to fostering the health and welfare of the youngest members of our communities, the Department of Social Services has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative that will see over $8.8 million in special food assistance benefits being distributed to families with more than 57,000 children under the age of six.

This comprehensive effort is geared towards aiding families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), providing much-needed relief to those who often face the challenge of ensuring proper nutrition for their young children.

According to the announcement made on Tuesday by the Department of Social Services, each eligible child will receive a one-time payment of $172.72.

This financial support will be seamlessly integrated into the existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards, simplifying the process for families and ensuring swift access to the funds.

The designated distribution date for this essential aid is set for Sunday, August 13th, aligning with the Department’s commitment to timely assistance.

It is vital to note that eligibility for these special food assistance benefits comes with specific prerequisites.

In order to qualify for the full payment, only children who have been consistent beneficiaries of SNAP benefits throughout the designated covered period will be deemed eligible.

As outlined by the Department, these children must have been under the age of six and actively receiving SNAP benefits from the Department of Social Services between September 1, 2022, and May 11, 2023.

This targeted approach guarantees that the assistance reaches those who have been consistently relying on SNAP support during this crucial time frame.

Streamlined P-EBT Benefits: Equitable Assistance for All Families

For those children who did not receive SNAP benefits for the entire duration of the covered period, there is still a provision in place to extend support.

In such cases, the benefits will be prorated, ensuring that even families with varying levels of SNAP engagement during the stipulated period can receive a proportionate amount of assistance through the Proportional-EBT (P-EBT) benefits.

A noteworthy facet of this initiative lies in its user-friendly approach.

Families need not undergo a separate application process to access these P-EBT benefits.

Instead, the Department of Social Services has taken commendable steps to ensure that all eligible families will automatically receive these supplementary benefits.

This streamlined procedure not only expedites access but also eliminates the potential complexities of application processes.

Emphasizing the inclusivity of their approach, the Department has iterated that all eligible families, without exception, will receive these additional benefits automatically.

This stance underscores the Department’s dedication to providing equitable support to every eligible family in need.

Furthermore, the benefits bestowed under this initiative possess a notable degree of versatility.

Families can utilize the special food assistance benefits at a broad spectrum of establishments that accept SNAP/EBT cards.

This encompasses not only traditional grocery stores but also extends to encompass farmers’ markets and direct market farms.

By broadening the scope of usage, the Department is empowering families to make choices that harmonize with their dietary preferences and requirements, amplifying the effectiveness of the aid rendered.

Source: Fox 81 via MSN