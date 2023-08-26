Deadly Shelling Claims Civilian Lives in Eastern Ukraine Amidst Renewed Russian Takeover Concerns

Two civilians lost their lives, while one sustained injuries as Russian forces assaulted a café in a vital front-line zone of northeastern Ukraine over the weekend, as confirmed by local authorities.

The shelling occurred close to the city of Kupiansk just as U.K. officials voiced concerns about Russia’s potential efforts to regain control of the region. Ukraine had swiftly recaptured this area last September after a six-month occupation by Russia. The recent clashes have led to mandatory evacuations and renewed apprehensions of a second Russian incursion.

According to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov’s Telegram report, Russian shells hit the café in Podoly, an eastern suburb of Kupiansk, on Saturday morning. Rescue teams are currently active at the scene.

British military intelligence suggests that Russia might escalate its offensive activities around Kupiansk and nearby Lyman to ease the pressure on its forces in Bakhmut and the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian authorities had earlier ordered the evacuation of almost 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages surrounding Kupiansk, citing a concerted Russian effort to breach the front line.

Upon the departure of Russian occupiers from Kupiansk last year, Ukrainian authorities claimed to have uncovered torture chambers and mass graves in the region.

According to Russian state media, a fresh drone attack on Moscow on the same day resulted in the temporary closure of the city’s three main airports. Officials attributed the attack to Ukraine, the latest in a series of almost daily assaults on Moscow and its surroundings.

Since the start of the year, Kyiv has sought to bring the 18-month-long conflict closer to Russia’s heartland. Recently, Kyiv has taken responsibility for strikes on Russian military assets situated far behind the front lines.

According to Russia’s state news agency Tass, flights at Sheremetevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports were all suspended for over an hour on early Saturday.

Russian Telegram channels shared videos on Saturday, some possibly from home security cameras, claiming to depict Russian air defense shooting down the drone. One video displays a car parked outside a suburban home, its alarm ringing seconds after distant loud blasts.

On the same day, Russia’s defense ministry pointed fingers at Ukraine for the attack. As of Saturday morning, the Ukrainian government had not confirmed Kyiv’s involvement.

Recent Escalations: Drone Warfare and Strategic Moves in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Two civilians lost their lives, while one sustained injuries as Russian forces assaulted a café in a vital front-line zone of northeastern Ukraine over the weekend, as confirmed by local authorities. (Photo by CBS Mornings via YouTube)

Earlier this week, Russia and Ukraine engaged in multiple drone attacks, with Kyiv reportedly targeting Moscow, while Kremlin’s forces conducted another assault on Ukrainian grain storage depots, tactics that have become characteristic.

Furthermore, Kyiv asserted this week that it had eliminated a crucial Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian media also claimed that saboteurs coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence were responsible for recent drone attacks, destroying and damaging bomber aircraft at air bases deep within Russia.

Read Next: Trump’s Lawyer Claims Mugshot Experience Among The Best Things In His Life

Source: abc NEWS