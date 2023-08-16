Dengue Virus Spreads Rapidly Through Florida, Prompting Health Official Alarm

The fast spread of the Dengue virus throughout many counties in Florida has heightened health officials’ fears.

Broward County has recently come under the limelight as it joins Miami-Dade County in being on high alert for mosquito-borne illnesses.

The Florida Department of Health identified two domestically transmitted cases of dengue in Broward County in its most recent arbovirus surveillance report, which spanned from July 30 to August 5.

These additional instances add to the state’s total of ten local dengue infections documented this year, with the bulk of cases happening in Miami-Dade County, notably in July.

The department has taken the initiative in identifying the viral strains, doing PCR-based serotyping on the ten reported cases. The current surge is troubling when compared to the prior year, when Broward County reported only two locally acquired dengue cases.

Another notable data is the reporting of over 200 cases this year among people who had recently traveled to dengue-endemic areas.

This highlights the critical role of visitors in introducing the virus to Florida and sustaining its spread to indigenous mosquitoes.

Read Articles: West Nile Virus Spreads Rampantly Among Nashville’s Mosquitoes

Florida Struggles With Rising Dengue Threat

The fast spread of the Dengue virus throughout many counties in Florida has heightened health officials’ fears.

As Florida grapples with the rising Dengue threat, increased vigilance, thorough information campaigns, and effective mosquito control tactics will be critical in mitigating its public health effects.

The outbreak’s reach extends beyond state citizens, as indicated by the participation of non-Florida citizens in ten documented cases.

In addition, a single case matching the standards for severe dengue serves as a powerful reminder of the illness’s potentially fatal effects.

While certain groups of people, such as those with prior dengue infections, pregnant women, newborns, elderly people, and those with underlying medical issues, are particularly sensitive, the virus’s impact is not limited to these categories.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is keeping a careful eye on the situation, having reported 225 dengue cases in multiple US states this year.

Notably, dengue virus sickness has been designated as a nationally notifiable disease since 2010.

Source: GEO

Read Articles: Solar Incentive Programs, Tax Breaks, And Rebates In Oregon