Discover The 5 Most Challenging Areas in Gillette, Wyoming

Gillette, located in Wyoming’s Campbell County, has a population of approximately 33,000 residents. Renowned for its abundant reserves of coal, oil, and natural gas, this place has earned the title of the “Energy Capital of the Nation.” Despite the variation, the safety and prosperity levels in different areas of Gillette are not equal. Through an analysis of crime rates, population data, and feedback from residents, we have identified the five most challenging areas in Gillette.

City Center

Although situated in the heart of Gillette, this neighborhood lacks charm. The crime rate is quite high, with a significant number of crimes occurring in the area. The median home value of $197,800 is slightly lower than the city’s average of $224,000. The population of this community is characterized by a significant diversity, with 81.6% being white, 10.8% Hispanic, 3.9% Native American, and 2.5% Asian.

North Gillette

Residents in this area of Gillette face a higher risk of becoming a crime victim, with a 1 in 17 chance. The rate of violent crimes, at 2.53 crimes per 1,000 people, is significantly elevated. The average household income in the city is $73,426 a year, surpassing the median household income of $51,667. The majority of the population in that area is White, followed by smaller percentages of Hispanic and Native American residents.

Weston

Located in the northern part of Gillette, this area is in close proximity to the Campbell County Rockpile Museum. The crime rate in this area is quite high, with a significant number of crimes occurring for every 28 residents. Additionally, there is a relatively low rate of violent crimes, with only 0.09 incidents per 1,000 residents. The city’s average home value stands at $240,000, while the median home value slightly exceeds that at $240,600. The population in that area is predominantly white, with a small percentage of Hispanic and Native American residents.

The Sleepy Hollow

Located southwest of Gillette and in close proximity to the airport, The Sleepy Hollow is a charming area. The crime rate stands at 1 in 25, with a violent crime rate of 0.55 per 1,000 residents. The city’s average home value stands at $229,300, mirroring the median home value. The majority of the population in that area is white. The population consists of 17% Hispanics and 2% Native Americans.

Collins Heights

Located near the Wyodak coal mine on Gillette’s eastern edge, Collins Heights offers a convenient location. In this area, the crime rate is 1 in 23, with a rate of 1.40 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. The median home value of $213,900 is slightly below the city’s average. The population is predominantly composed of white individuals (91.7%), with Hispanic individuals (5.7%) and Native Americans (1.4%) making up smaller proportions.

Concluding Thoughts

According to available data and information, here are the five least desirable locations to reside in Gillette, Wyoming. It’s crucial to keep in mind, however, that this doesn’t necessarily imply that these areas are entirely unsafe or undesirable. There may be positive aspects and opportunities that are not reflected in these statistics and reviews. It’s important to conduct thorough research and explore different neighborhoods before making any decisions about where to live or work.