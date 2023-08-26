E. coli Outbreak Strikes University of Arkansas Campus, Officials Report

Northwest Arkansas is experiencing an outbreak of E. coli infections, based on an announcement sent by Danyelle McNeill, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health.

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health stated at a press conference this afternoon that four individuals were hospitalized.

In addition, roughly 100 university students responded to an email indicating that they are presently experiencing or have recently experienced symptoms.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this strain of E. coli causes the majority of outbreaks of foodborne illness.

The university as well as the health department are attempting to determine the origin of the contagion, which they believe began over a week ago.

Last week, students at the University of Arkansas moved into residence halls and on Monday, they returned to class.

The university has procedures for sanitation and cleaning, but the health department also requests that students wash their hands thoroughly and observe appropriate hygiene.

Read Articles: Linking Gut Conditions To Elevated Parkinson’s Disease Risk: What You Need To Know

E. coli symptoms

Northwest Arkansas is experiencing an outbreak of E. coli infections, based on an announcement sent by Danyelle McNeill, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Health.

The department of health recommends that anyone exhibiting severe E. coli symptoms seek urgent medical care.

Among these symptoms:

Fever and diarrhea in excess of 102 degrees

Diarrhea persisting for more than three days and not getting better

Diarrhea sanguine

Severe vomiting that liquids cannot be consumed.

Indicators of dehydration, including reduced urination, dry mouth and pharynx, and dizziness upon standing

How to Prevent the Disease

The health department suggests the following measures to reduce your risk of contracting E. coli:

Prepare meats thoroughly

Wash produce and fruits

Eliminate cross-contamination

Avoid drinking fresh milk

Do not consume unpasteurized dairy products.

Avoid drinking raw liquids.

Follow additional fundamental food safety procedures

Source: 4029NEWS

Read Articles: Lawsuit Pursues Permanency Of Michigan’s Income Tax Cut