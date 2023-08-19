Economic Relief and Tax Rebates: Five States Providing Financial Support

At the peak of the pandemic, the government distributed stimulus payments to assist Americans in overcoming the unique financial challenges that the situation caused.

Some states remain to provide financial assistance to their local residents in the form of income and property tax rebates, despite the cessation of stimulus payments distributed during the pandemic. As a result of their budget surplus, Montana and New Mexico are issuing payments.

States Distributing Tax Rebates

State of Illinois

There will be distinct income tax and property tax refunds. Individuals who submit their state income taxes separately will receive $50, while married couples filing jointly will receive up to $100. Families with dependents are eligible to receive up to $300. Those who are eligible can receive up to $300 in property tax rebates.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, lawmakers announced last year that roughly 3 million taxpayers would receive nearly three billion dollars in tax rebates. The implementation of payments began in October 2022.

There is no online system for determining the current state of your 62F refund. Contact the 62F Refund Call Center at 877-677-9727 if you have queries regarding your rebate.

Idaho State

Last year, Idaho State tax officials revealed that they would distribute approximately $500 million to 800,000 recipients in 2018. The quantity ranges from $300 for individuals to $600 for couples or families filing jointly.

If you have not yet received your refund, you can verify its status on the official website of the state government.

The state of New Mexico

Based on the state’s Human Services Department, the $500 or $1,000 cheques had been part of a $15 million program for dispersing the state’s surplus funds.

In addition, the government sent $500 or $1,000 income tax refunds to roughly one million households who filed a return in 2021. Those who have not filed their 2021 tax return by May 31, 2024 will be qualified for the rebate, according to state officials.

Montana

Montana has a surplus of nearly $2 billion for fiscal year 2022; consequently, property tax rebate checks will be issued to households.

At getmyrebate.mt.gov, qualified Montana homeowners can file for a property tax refund of up to $675 starting on August 15. The deadline for filing claims is October 1, 2023.

