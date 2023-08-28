Energy-Efficiency Incentives: New Tax Credits and Rebates from All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling hopes that the introduction of federal tax credits and rebates for energy-efficient air conditioning would encourage more people to make the switch.

Now that federal tax credits and rebates are available, upgrading to energy-efficient cooling solutions is more affordable and beneficial for households.

All Year Cooling has a wide selection of devices, including air conditioners and air source heat pumps, that are eligible for these rebates.

How to Qualify for Tax Credits and Rebates?

The new federal tax credit for installing central air conditioning allows homeowners to get 30% of the money back, up to $600. Packaged systems need a SEER2 rating of at least 15.2 and an EER2* rating of at least 11.5, whereas split systems need a SEER2 rating of at least 16.

As an added requirement, all HVAC systems must bear the ENERGY STAR label.

Purchase and installation dates for these systems must fall within the time frame of January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2032 to qualify for this rebate.

Those thinking about installing an air source heat pump in their home can reap even more rewards. Homeowners are eligible to deduct up to $2,000, or 30% of the total cost of the finished work.

Ducted split systems that meet the requirements for this credit have an HSPF2* of at least 7.8, an EER2 of at least 11.6, and a SEER2 of at least 15.2. The minimum required SEER2, HSPF2, and EER2 ratings for packaged systems (including gas/electric units) are 15.2, 7.2, and 10.6 respectively.

When completed between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2032, installations of heat pump systems or units qualify.

Read Articles: From Direct Deposit To Paper Checks: Montana’s $675 Property Tax Rebates Update

All Year Cooling Provides First-Rate Service

All Year Cooling hopes that the introduction of federal tax credits and rebates for energy-efficient air conditioning would encourage more people to make the switch.

With over 350,000 satisfied customers, All Year Cooling has earned its reputation as an industry leader thanks to its dedication to providing first-rate service at every stage of the customer experience.

The company’s solutions specialists have the knowledge and tools necessary to install, repair, and maintain air conditioners to the highest standards, guaranteeing that customers’ homes are always cool and comfortable.

Check www.allyearcooling.com to find out more on how to take advantage of the federal tax credits and rebates for purchasing energy-efficient products from All Year Cooling.

Source: MARKETINSIDER

Read Articles: Lawsuit Pursues Permanency Of Michigan’s Income Tax Cut