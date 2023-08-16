Escalating-COVID-Hospitalizations-Mark-Fourth-Straight-Week-Of-Increase

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that new COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased for the fourth week in a row.

Based on numbers released Monday, a total of 10,320 patients in the United States were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 for the week ending August 5, an increase of 14.3% from the previous week.

The summer high that pressured hospitals at this point last year, when 42,813 admissions were recorded for the week of August 6, 2022, remains much below current levels.

Hospitals With the Highest COVID-19 Admission Rate

Hospitals in the Southeast continue to have the greatest number of COVID-19 admissions in the country. 4.58 new patients have been identified per 100,000 population in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

COVID-19 levels were greatest in recent weeks among seniors 75 and older, according to data gathered from emergency rooms around the country, similar to last winter’s peak.

Visits to emergency rooms for children aged 0 to 11 have also increased dramatically.

COVID-19 rates among these children have been correlated with seniors for the first time in a year, measured as a proportion of all visits in the age group.

According to other CDC data, visits from children aged 0 to 1 year old are increasing the most.

In several areas of the US, such as Arkansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, the proportion of COVID-19 ER visits including children aged 0 to 11 has already overtaken that of older adults.

EG.5 Variant on the Rise

Authorities claim that the latest variety on the rise, EG.5, is not causing an upsurge in severe disease in any way that prior strains have.

According to a CDC estimate released earlier this month, EG.5 accounted for 17.3% of all illnesses in the United States. New figures are set to be released on Friday.

Considering its “low” public health danger in comparison to other previous Omicron descendants, the World Health Organization warned on August 9 that the strain could outcompete its XBB variation siblings.

Source: CBS

