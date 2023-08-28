EVAPCO Manufacturing Expansion Tax Incentives Up for Commissioners’ Discussion- Brazos County

An economic development collaboration between Brazos County and a local provider of refrigerator valves as well as systems is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

RVS’s parent firm, EVAPCO, is aiming to increase production and move to a larger facility in the Crosswind Drive, off of Highway 21, area of Bryan.

Cooling towers and closed-circuit coolers are just two of the many eco-friendly evaporative cooling as well as industrial refrigeration equipment that EVAPCO has made famous across the world.

The company’s website states that saving energy is a top priority in all of their operations, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), manufacturing, and electricity generation.

By the end of 2026, the new building is projected to have added $9M in taxable value and to have created $65K in average annual salaries for its 90 new full-time jobs.

Brazos County Offers Financial Tax Incentives

If certain economic goals are met, the county will provide tax incentives.

To encourage economic growth, counties in Texas may choose to make available grants or loans of county cash or services under Chapter 381 of the Texas Tax Code.

This may include a sales or property tax rebate offered by the county under Chapter 381.

Incentives such as tax reductions, subsidies, and other financial rewards can be offered to enterprises by local governments in these contracts.

When the local economy needs a boost, incentives like this are often offered to incoming businesses.

Each contract’s particulars will differ greatly according to the demands of the community and the specifics of the businesses involved.

County Wants EVAPCO to Expands its Facilities

Leaders in Brazos County say they want this company to expand its facilities there because it will boost the local economy, create jobs, and pay more in taxes.

You can get a copy of the EVAPCO, Inc. Chapter 381 economic development agreement proposal here.

On Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m., the Brazos County Commissioners Court will hold a meeting in the Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803.

Source: KBTX-TVviaMSN

