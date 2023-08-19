Falling Stars: NASA’s Structural Decay During 200-Year Renovation Cycles

As NASA aims for the stars, its feet are firmly planted on the crumbling ground.

The US space agency is grappling with a dire funding crisis that’s causing its own infrastructure to decay, potentially jeopardizing its ambitious missions to the Moon and beyond.

Years of underinvestment are taking a toll on NASA’s infrastructure, with dire consequences according to Eric Weiser, Director of NASA Facilities and Real Estate Division.

The majority of NASA’s 5,300 facilities have exceeded their intended lifespans, and while the need for maintenance grows, budgets remain stagnant.

Weiser revealed that there’s an annual maintenance shortfall of $250 to $260 million, leaving NASA unable to adequately care for its facilities.

The consequences of this neglect can be catastrophic.

Unplanned failures could disrupt critical missions like Artemis, NASA’s program to return humans to the Moon.

Weiser emphasized the importance of maintaining infrastructure to ensure the success of such ambitious endeavors.

During a meeting of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s committee on NASA Mission Critical Workforce, Infrastructure, and Technology, it became evident that NASA is facing a resource shortage.

Weiser indicated that NASA’s historically tight budgets have led to the current crisis. Despite NASA’s request for increased funding, the 2024 science budget bill actually reduces funding for the agency.

NASA’s allocation of a mere 1.7 percent of its budget for construction pales in comparison to the industry standard of around three percent.

Weiser argued that this inadequate investment leads to infrastructure renewal cycles that span an astonishing 200 years, far longer than optimal.

This situation further deteriorates facilities and creates an environment where deferred repairs turn into unforeseen failures.

NASA’s Infrastructure Challenge: High-Tech Solutions

Weiser highlighted that the deterioration primarily affects the buildings themselves, not the advanced equipment housed within them.

He aptly stated, ‘if the building goes down, the microscope inside it is useless to you.’

This emphasizes the importance of addressing the structural issues facing NASA’s facilities.

In response to funding challenges, NASA is implementing several strategies.

These include prioritizing maintenance through predictive analytics and machine learning, divesting non-essential assets, and leasing out surplus facilities.

Weiser’s team has identified over 750 assets for divestment, saving millions in maintenance costs.

Weiser’s presentation wasn’t all doom and gloom.

He expressed optimism that technology could provide solutions.

Predictive analytics, machine learning, and condition-based maintenance are being harnessed to catch failures before they happen.

This approach is expected to reduce repair costs and increase facility efficiency.

Despite these efforts, the funding gap remains substantial. Weiser acknowledged that while progress can be made, it’s unlikely the gap will be fully closed.

The situation, if unaddressed, could spell disaster for NASA’s future missions and endeavors.

To secure its future, NASA must recalibrate its approach to infrastructure investment. Right-sizing facilities, shedding unnecessary buildings, and embracing technology-driven maintenance strategies will be crucial.

As the agency pioneers the exploration of space, it must also invest in the foundation that supports its lofty goals—lest it finds itself grounded by its own crumbling infrastructure.

Source: The Register via MSN