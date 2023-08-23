Florida School Faces Backlash for Targeting Black Students in Test Score Assembly

Controversy has erupted in a Flagler County, Florida, elementary school after reports emerged that Black students were singled out and brought to an assembly focused on improving their standardized test scores.

The incident, which the district’s interim superintendent confirmed, has sparked criticism and calls for more tact in educational practices.

Last Friday, Bunnell Elementary School made headlines as it pulled numerous Black students from fourth and fifth grades into an assembly aimed at addressing standardized test performance.

According to FOX 35 in Orlando, these students were seated at the front of the assembly, serving as exemplars for their peers. Teachers discussed test scores, offering incentives such as restaurant gift cards to those who showed improvements.

Cheryl Massaro, the chair of the Flagler County Schools board, acknowledged the incident, expressing that such a discriminatory approach should never have occurred.

Interim Superintendent Lashakia Moore issued a statement about the assembly on the district’s website, stating that she met with Bunnell Elementary Principal Donelle Evensen after the assembly to discuss what led to the presentation and what steps were taken or were not taken, before and after.

“In speaking with Mrs. Evensen, it is clear there was no malice intended in planning this student outreach. However, sometimes, when you try to think ‘outside the box,’ you forget why the box is there,” Moore said.

“While the desire to help this particular subgroup of students is to be commended, how this was done does not meet the expectations we desire among Flagler Schools.”

She continued by stating that the district wants parents and guardians to actively participate in their children’s educational success and that parents were not properly engaged because they were not informed of the assembly or plans to increase test scores.

A Call for Reflection and Improvement

Controversy has erupted in a Flagler County, Florida, elementary school after reports emerged that Black students were singled out and brought to an assembly focused on improving their standardized test scores. (Photo by Getty Images)

The incident at Bunnell Elementary School has ignited a broader conversation about cultural sensitivity and educational practices. It prompts educators and administrators to reflect on the impact of their actions on students, particularly those from marginalized groups.

The assembly, intended to uplift students, inadvertently highlighted the need for more thoughtful and inclusive approaches to achieve educational goals.

Educators aim to inspire academic growth, and the need for cultural sensitivity and inclusivity in their methods becomes more crucial than ever.

Read Next: August Food Security Boost: Delaware Introduces Direct Payments Up To $1,691

Source: Yahoo! News