Florida’s top 8 locations to view fall foliage are in Palm Beach County

Fall will here soon! The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are, well, growing hotter. They’ll probably get less hot, though. And across the nation, vivid, vibrant hues are set to explode.

Indeed, even in Florida.

The Sunshine State isn’t well-known for its fall foliage because, customarily, summer ends and winter begins on the weekend. When the picture book website Mixbook polled 3,000 people last year to find the “best under-the-radar destinations” for fall foliage travel, Falling Waters State Park, the first Florida location on the list, didn’t appear until number thirty-three. Not one of the “Top Destinations for Viewing Fall Leaves” lists includes us, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

However, the color changing of the leaves of Florida maple, sweetgum, crape myrtles, blackgums, correl, and cypress trees occurs year-round, reaching its peak in mid-to late November. While there are sporadic fall color locations farther south, the Panhandle and North Florida region is home to the majority of the fall foliage.

Does Florida have any fall foliage?

According to the U.S. Forest Service, you might not see the rainbow of fall colors you might anticipate in Vermont, and the intense summer heat might result in less vivid colors everywhere. Nevertheless, if you want to experience fall without having to leave Florida, there are some excellent locations to look:

Torreya State Park

West of Tallahassee, this picturesque location is known for “the finest display of fall color found in Florida.” In late October, trees such as sourwood, sweetgum, and sugar maples in the South begin to burn. The park is named for an extremely rare species of Torreya tree that grows only on the bluffs along the Apalachicola River. It is known for its high plateaus, steep bluffs, and deep ravines as well as its hardwood forests of southern sugar maple, sweetgum, and sourwood trees, which are bursting with autumnal colors. The park is more like a misplaced chunk of North Carolina than the normally flat Florida.

Location: Bristol, 2576 NW Torreya Park Road (466 miles from Palm Beach County)

Entry fee: $2 for bicycles and pedestrians, $3 for cars (further info )

Falling Waters State Park

The main feature of Falling Waters is its actual name—falling waters. Paths lead to a boardwalk with views of Florida’s greatest waterfall, 74 feet, and hiking trails that cross undulating hills and descend to a 100-foot-deep sinkhole with a cave at its base. But this time of year also brings vibrantly colored foliage. “Its off-the-beaten-path charm, combined with the rarity of fall colors in Florida, offers a distinctive opportunity for nature enthusiasts to witness the changing seasons in a tranquil and lesser-explored setting,” Mixbook stated.

Location: Chipley, 1130 State Park Road (502 kilometers from Palm Beach County)

ENTRY FEE: $5 for vehicles carrying two to eight people, $4 for single-occupant vehicles, $2 for extra passengers, bicycles, walkers, and drivers of vehicles carrying an annual individual entrance card.

Three Rivers State Park

Situated on Lake Seminole, around an hour’s drive from Tallahassee, the park offers migrating birds, wildlife, a boat ramp, and “some of the best freshwater fishing in the state,” as per the website. On the other hand, you can go hiking and search for deep-red pine trees, maples, and oaks with vibrant colors.

WHERE: Four68 miles from Palm Beach County, at 7908 Three Rivers Park Road in Sneads

ENTRY FEE: $3 for vehicles carrying two to eight persons; an additional $2 fee applies to bikers, walkers, and extra passengers in vehicles carrying an annual individual entrance card.

Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park

We are now entering the era of old Florida. Located at Wakula Springs, south of Tallahassee, Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is home to one of the largest and deepest freshwater springs in the world, which was highlighted in the 1941 film Tarzan’s Secret Treasure and the 1954 film Creature of the Black Lagoon. The park is also filled with historic structures and cypress swamps. Leap off the diving platform, see the red sugar maples, beech trees, and even the purple-hued beautyberry bushes in cooler months, while keeping an eye out for manatees and alligators.

Location: Wakulla Springs, 465 Wakulla Park Drive (402 miles from Palm Beach County)

ENTRY FEE: $6 each car (up to eight occupants), $4 per single-occupant car, and $2 per pedestrian. cyclist or additional car occupant

Blackwater River State Forest

“This verdant forest surprises with its subtle blend of changing colors, predominantly seen in the sweetgum and cypress trees,” Mixbook stated. The atmosphere is enhanced by the Blackwater River’s meandering path, which reflects shimmering foliage and dappled sunshine. Its relative obscurity guarantees a special environment for anyone looking for an alternative interpretation of fall’s beauty.” Known for its shifting sand streams and longleaf pine, Blackwater is one of Florida’s largest state forests.

WHERE: Milton, at 11650 Munson Highway (589 kilometers from Palm Beach County)

ENTRY CHARGE: $2 day pass

Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail

The Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail, located in Ormond Beach, north of Daytona Beach, is well-known to locals and bicyclists for providing a breathtaking 30-mile stretch of old Florida beauty in a double loop. It passes through four state parks and six local parks and offers views of red maples, pignut hickory trees, and oaks along creeks, marshes, beaches, and the Halifax River.

WHERE: There are several points at which the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail can be connected. This is where you should begin. 200 miles or so away from Palm Beach County

ENTRY CHARGE: Not required

Flying Eagle Preserve

Situated in Inverness, close to Orlando, this roughly 11,000-acre park offers 22 miles of multipurpose paths, lakes, fishing, marshes, primitive camping, hunting, and the ability to ride horses and pull horse-drawn buggies. Late October is when hardwoods and cypress trees begin to turn. The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail passes through this area.

Location: Inverness, 11080 East Moccasin Slough Road, 235 kilometers away from Palm Beach County

ENTRY CHARGE: Not required

Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park

Because Florida likes to shake things up, Micanopy is a peaceful little gem close to Gainesville with antique shops, farms, and a grassland with herds of wild horses and bison. A 50-foot-tall observation tower will show you the colors, and eight trails—including the 16-mile Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail—allow you to witness deer, alligators, and almost 300 different species of birds.

Location: Micanopy, 100 Savannah Blvd.; 267 miles from Palm Beach County

ENTRY FEE: $2 for pedestrians, $4 for single-occupant vehicles, and $6 for each car. cyclist or additional car occupant

From Mixbook: “This preserve has a kaleidoscope of colors, especially in the marsh grasses that turn bronze in the fall. The vast views of the prairie combined with its variety of species produce an unforgettable scene. It’s a fantastic location to witness Florida’s more subdued fall foliage changes.”