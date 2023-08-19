From Crisis to Readiness: PM’s G20 Call to Prepare for Future Health Emergencies

In a virtual address to the ‘G20 Health Ministers’ Meet’ held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the invaluable lessons drawn from the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing the urgent need for resilient and adaptable global health systems to effectively respond to future health emergencies.

The Prime Minister termed resilience as one of the most significant lessons that the pandemic has offered.

He emphasized the crucial importance of constructing global health systems that possess the capacity to withstand, prepare for, and efficiently respond to the impending health crises.

Given the unprecedented interconnectedness of the modern world, PM Modi stressed that health challenges emerging in one part of the globe can swiftly reverberate across the entire planet, as evidenced during the pandemic’s swift spread.

Addressing an esteemed audience of top global health leaders, including WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom, PM Modi also brought to light the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

He emphasized that AMR poses a severe risk to global public health, undermining even the most remarkable pharmaceutical advancements to date.

Applauding the G20 Health Working Group’s focus on the ‘one health’ concept, the Prime Minister elaborated that the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ envisions comprehensive well-being for the entire ecosystem, which includes people, animals, plants, and the natural world.

Call for Public Engagement in Healthcare and ‘One Earth, One Health’ Vision

The call for action extended beyond governments and institutions as PM Modi underscored the transformative power of public participation in achieving healthcare goals.

He pointed to the success of India’s leprosy eradication campaign, where active involvement of the public played a pivotal role in achieving the program’s objectives.

The Prime Minister noted that public engagement also played a crucial role in India’s ambitious program for eliminating tuberculosis (TB).

Impressively, a staggering 76.6 percent of Indian TB patients undergoing treatment have embraced community support, showcasing the efficacy of this approach.

Highlighting the tangible impact of this participatory model, PM Modi revealed that citizens had taken the initiative to support nearly 1 million patients.

As he outlined India’s commitment to achieving TB elimination well before the global target of 2030, he emphasized the critical role of public engagement in realizing this ambitious goal.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on global health resilience, collaborative engagement across all societal spheres, and the imperative of safeguarding the entire ecosystem through the ‘One Earth, One Health’ approach resonated deeply.

His words echoed the profound lessons garnered from the pandemic while illuminating a path towards a future characterized by heightened preparedness, resilience, and global cooperation in the realm of healthcare.

