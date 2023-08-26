From Direct Deposit to Paper Checks: Montana’s $675 Property Tax Rebates Update

The Department of Revenue of Montana has made a significant declaration concerning property tax rebates. In accordance with the department, all property tax rebates in Montana will be distributed via paper check.

The department has eliminated the direct deposit option for rebate payments.

Rebates Issued via Paper Checks

On Thursday, the Department of Revenue declared that all property tax rebates in Montana will be issued via paper check.

The department noted that it had eliminated direct deposit to reduce the possibility of fraud by con artists.

The department has received multiple applications for the property rebate with direct deposit information that does not match departmental records.

The department acknowledged that while some of these applications are from eligible taxpayers who have changed institutions, others are fraudulent claims.

Reportedly, con artists are attempting to fraudulently obtain property tax reimbursements by using stolen names and Social Security numbers.

The department additionally received reports of fraudsters deceiving users into paying a charge in exchange for property tax rebate claim information.

For instance, some websites charge taxpayers for the geocode of their primary residence, which must be provided to complete the application.

Applicants can obtain their residence’s geocode for free from the state at cadastral.mt.gov, according to the department.

Therefore, the department strongly advises taxpayers not to access any website or link that requires payment to access public information.

How to Apply for Property Tax Rebate

The Montana Department of Revenue began accepting applicants for property tax reimbursements on August 15, and the application deadline is October 1.

Qualified homeowners can submit an application online or on paper.

Yet, the department suggests that taxpayers apply as soon as possible at GetMyRebate.mt.gov to reduce the risk of fraudsters claiming the rebate using their information.

Based on the administration, applying for the rebate online is the quickest method.

The department states that claiming the property tax rebate online takes “only a few minutes.” In 2023 and 2024, qualified householders can receive a maximum rebate of $675 on their primary residence.

Source: 24/7WALLST

