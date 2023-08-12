Great American Family Acquisition of Film Leaves Jodie Sweetin Letting Down

Actress Jodie Sweetin has expressed her surprise and disappointment after learning that her upcoming film ‘Craft Me a Romance’ had been sold to the Great American Family network, headed by her former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Sweetin revealed that she was taken aback by the news of the sale, as she had not been informed or involved in the decision.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” Sweetin explained.

Amidst this unexpected turn of events, Sweetin remained steadfast in her commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The 41-year-old actress shared that any financial gain from the film’s sale would be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations, aligning with her ongoing dedication to promoting inclusivity and equality.

“Craft Me a Romance,” also starring Brent Bailey, Maxwell Caulfield, and Julie Brown, is set to premiere on September 16 as part of the network’s autumn lineup.

The film follows Sweetin’s character, the owner of an arts and crafts store, as she navigates a challenging ultimatum posed by a rival store owner (Bailey).

Controversial Film Sale Sparks LGBTQ+ Representation Debate and Celebrity Reactions

Great American Family, the network responsible for acquiring the film, has yet to respond to requests for comments on the situation.

The controversy surrounding the sale of the film highlights deeper discussions about LGBTQ+ representation and values in entertainment.

Candace Cameron Bure, who holds a significant role within the Great American Family network, previously sparked debate with her statements regarding the network’s focus on “traditional marriage” and faith-based content.

This controversy prompted reactions from various quarters, with several prominent figures voicing their concerns.

Other celebrities, including Holly Robinson Peete, Maren Morris, and Hilarie Burton, joined the discourse by expressing their criticisms of Bure’s comments.

Sweetin, who has always been a vocal ally for LGBTQ+ communities, reiterated her stance in supporting equality and using her platform to advocate for important causes.

“I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone,” Sweetin stated.

As the situation continues to unfold, the incident serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding the intersection of entertainment, personal values, and societal progress.

The outcome of this controversy could potentially contribute to broader discussions about LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion within the entertainment industry.

Source: Yahoo News