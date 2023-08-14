Growing Reliance on Credit Cards Seen Among Today’s Young Adults

As the student loan payment pause is lifted in October, some experts are concerned that once payments resume, many younger Americans will struggle to get out of credit card debt.

According to a recent Quicken Inc. survey, 53% of millennials and 41% of Gen Z respondents said they were more reliant on credit cards than ever before this summer.

The survey, which included 1,002 credit cardholders in June, discovered that 38% used credit cards to make ends meet.

Another 35% of Americans, regardless of income level, said they expected to max out at least one of their credit cards by the end of the year, according to the study.

According to one expert, the findings are concerning, especially with credit card interest rates hovering around 20%. The end of pandemic-era student loan forbearance this fall may worsen young adults’ financial stability.

“I’m troubled by the compounding problems facing this group,” said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. “Many of them are living paycheck to paycheck and relying on credit cards they may not be able to afford.”

The number of credit card accounts increased by 5.48 million in the second quarter to 578.35 million, according to data released this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Outstanding credit balances reached $1.03 trillion, a 4.6% increase over the previous quarter and the highest level in the series.

Just over a week ago, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis revealed that credit debt had topped $1 trillion.

“One trillion dollars in credit card debt is staggering,” LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it is likely only going to keep growing from here.”

What is troubling is that, compared to other age groups, the youngest Americans are already having difficulty making timely payments.

According to the NY Fed, 18- to 29-year-olds had the highest credit card delinquency rates in the second quarter. At least 8.8% were 90 days or more behind on payments, up from 8.5% the previous quarter.

This was followed by people aged 30 to 39, who had a 7% delinquency rate. For those aged 40 and up, the past-due rate was less than 5%.

Student Loan Expiring Soon

With Biden’s student loan forbearance program set to expire in October, some borrowers are concerned about their financial situation.

According to a study of 1,202 former college students with outstanding federal student loans conducted by US News & World Report in June, approximately 46% of borrowers said they were not financially prepared to resume payments.

“Young people are already facing an uphill battle when it comes to their finances; it’s not their parents’ financial environment by any means,” Dunn, CEO of Quicken, said. “Particularly since such a large number of young people have student loans to pay off, many, many people have a reason to be concerned.”

Source: Yahoo! Finance