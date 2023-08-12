Guardian Angel on Wheels: Pinky’s Famous Truck Rescues Lives During Hawaii Fires in Lahaina

Lynette “Pinky” Iverson has been a fixture in the Hawaiian town of Lahaina for many years. Locals recognize her for her lavishly decorated pickup truck and her chihuahua named Tiny.

On Tuesday, as the wildfires spread, she loaded “at least a dozen” people onto the back of that truck and fled the city, providing a lifeline to many.

“I got to my truck, and it was already engulfed in flames around the tires,” she told BBC News from the War Memorial Stadium emergency shelter, recalling how her ordeal began.

“I tried to save people, but for some, I wasn’t able to,” she adds.

It is the most deadly natural disaster in Hawaii’s recorded history.

The fire broke out as she sprayed her home with water to prevent falling embers from igniting it. But despite her efforts, she was powerless as she watched her own home catch fire.

“One lady didn’t want to come out. Another man was screaming for help,” she said of the hectic scene.

“By that time, we were engulfed in the black smoke,” she said.

Ms. Iverson resided in her locally renowned truck for six years before being accepted into a Lahaina housing community for the elderly or disabled.

Now in her seventies, she is hopeful that she will be able to find a home once more.

Related Article: Hawaii Wildfire Crisis: Death Toll Climbs To 67, Firefighters Battle Uncontained Blaze

Maui’s Heartbreaking Day: Unraveling the Tragedy

Lynette “Pinky” Iverson has been a fixture in the Hawaiian town of Lahaina for many years. (Photo by INQUIRER.net via YouTube)

A tragic incident has struck Lahaina, a beloved historic town in Hawaii. Late on Wednesday night, local time, authorities in Maui County officially confirmed this heartbreaking toll.

A series of wildfire outbreaks have swept through several towns in Hawaii, causing widespread devastation. The winds from Hurricane Dora, which had veered far south on Tuesday, initially fueled the destructive path of these fires.

The sudden and fierce wildfires caught Maui Island by surprise, transforming lively streets into scenes of desolation. The aftermath reveals burnt-out vehicles and the smoldering remains of once-standing historic buildings, painting a grim picture of the town’s transformation.

Read Next: Potential Fallout: US Measures To Counteract Chinese Economic Slowdown Could Impact Domestic Commerce

Source: BBC NEWS