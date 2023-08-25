High Blood Pressure and Obesity Increase Early Death Risk by One-Third, Study Reveals

Startling research reveals that millions of middle-aged adults grappling with excess weight and slightly elevated blood pressure, cholesterol, or glucose levels may be at a 35% greater risk of dying prematurely.

The findings, which emphasize the immediate perils posed by the global obesity crisis, are being presented at the prominent European Society of Cardiology’s annual meeting.

Metabolic syndrome, a condition encompassing three or more unhealthy traits, is at the core of these concerns. Traits include excessive weight, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or elevated glucose levels.

Alarmingly, individuals with metabolic syndrome are also confronted with a 35% higher likelihood of suffering heart attacks or strokes, with the added burden of experiencing these events two years earlier than their counterparts.

An extensive study, conducted on over 34,000 adults in their 40s and 50s, uncovers the distressing correlation between asymptomatic metabolic syndrome in midlife and its impact on cardiovascular disease and early death over three decades.

This research, based in Sweden, provides a sobering reminder of the pervasive dangers associated with unchecked metabolic syndrome.

Individuals were identified as having metabolic syndrome if they exhibited three or more of the following indicators:

Waist circumference exceeding 102cm (40in) for men or 88cm (34in) for women

Total cholesterol levels of 6.1mmol/l or higher

Systolic blood pressure surpassing 130 mmHg

Diastolic blood pressure exceeding 85 mmHg

Fasting plasma glucose levels over 5.6mmol/l

During a median follow-up of 27 years, individuals with metabolic syndrome faced a 30% higher risk of death compared to those without.

Furthermore, non-fatal heart attacks or strokes were observed in 32% of individuals with metabolic syndrome, as opposed to 22% in the control group. These incidents occurred around 2.3 years earlier for those with metabolic syndrome.

Dr. Lena Lönnberg, the study’s author, underscores the inconspicuous nature of metabolic syndrome. Even slightly elevated levels of the individual components can pose substantial risks over time.

Dr. Lönnberg urges individuals to take heed of their health markers and underscores the critical role of maintaining blood pressure in check.

Simple Steps for Prevention

(Photo by Bruno Nascimento via Unsplash)

Experts emphasize that seemingly minor increases in blood pressure, waist measurements, cholesterol, and blood sugar can significantly influence the risk of future heart attacks and strokes.

Lifestyle modifications such as balanced eating, regular exercise, and abstaining from smoking can markedly reduce these risks. Medical interventions are also available for those needing additional support.

This research brings to light the imperative of proactive health management, particularly for middle-aged individuals with even subtle indicators of metabolic syndrome.

Addressing these factors head-on can lead to longer, healthier lives while safeguarding against the impending risks of cardiovascular events and early mortality.

Source: The Guardian