Huawei Sees Slow Consumer Revenue Growth in the First Half of 2023

Chinese technology titan Huawei has disclosed a 2.2% year-on-year increase in its consumer business revenue for the initial half of 2023.

This incremental growth, though modest, arrives in tandem with the sluggish pace of China’s anticipated economic resurgence and the persistent impact of U.S. sanctions that were set in motion back in 2019.

These regulatory limitations have undeniably cast a shadow over the company’s financial performance, thereby shaping the trajectory of its recent results.

Amid the multifaceted challenges posed by a constrained global economic landscape and regulatory hurdles, Huawei’s consumer business revenue for the first six months of 2023 amounted to 103.5 billion yuan ($14.27 billion).

Notably, this figure represents a stark departure from the revenue generated during the corresponding periods of 2019 and 2020, each of which witnessed a significantly higher contributions from the consumer segment.

This year’s growth rate of 2.2% also trails behind the broader company-wide revenue uptick of 3.1%, summing up to 310.9 billion yuan for the first half.

Huawei’s expansive portfolio extends beyond the realm of consumer electronics, with its ICT infrastructure business comprising a pivotal revenue source.

This encompassing category encompasses carrier and enterprise services, which collectively spearheaded the firm’s revenue by contributing a substantial 167.2 billion yuan during the initial half of the year.

Moreover, the company’s foothold in the cloud services sphere yielded revenue of 24.1 billion yuan, while its offerings within the ambit of intelligent automotive solutions—featuring technologies tailored for new energy vehicles—generated a commendable 1 billion yuan in the same duration.

Huawei also has an electric car brand, Aito, which claims to have produced 100,000 vehicles over a mere 15 months through a partnership. These automotive sales align with the consumer business.

Huawei reported a 15% increase in net profit margin in the first half of the year, up from 5% the previous year. In addition, the company advanced its efforts to monetize artificial intelligence by launching an AI model for improving safety and efficiency in mining operations in July.

CNBC’s calculations indicate that total revenue for the second quarter increased by 4.8% year-over-year to 178.8 billion yuan, the fastest growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Navigating Turmoil: Huawei’s Journey through Blacklisting and Resurgence

In 2019, the company encountered meager revenue augmentation, making a notable departure from its historical trajectory.

This phase was catalyzed by the 2019 blacklisting orchestrated by then-President Donald Trump, which cast a pall over the firm’s potential to access the latest iterations of Google’s Android operating system through American entities.

Responding adeptly to adversity, Huawei introduced its proprietary operating system, christened Harmony OS, as a strategic countermeasure to the aforementioned limitations.

Notably, the latest iteration of this bespoke system recently made its debut and rapidly garnered over a million downloads within a mere three-day window.

Huawei anticipates a return to a “normal” launch schedule for its flagship consumer products in 2019, despite a decline in the smartphone market. Huawei announced that the sales of its P60 smartphone, Mate X3 foldable, and Watch Ultimate wearable contributed to the first-half revenue growth of its consumer business in the first half of 2023.

