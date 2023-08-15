Idaho Nursing Homes Evade Comprehensive Inspections for Extended Periods — How?

Idaho Health workers inspected Cascadia of Boise nursing facility and discovered: long call response, incorrect medication (lithium, morphine), no shower for 20 days, and guardians were not informed.

In the almost four years afterward, the facility has not had a complete inspection.

Health and Welfare surveyors returned in slightly shorter reports to follow up on the 2019 assessment and grievances filed against the facility, as well as to undertake fire safety evaluations.

Cascadia officials responded to the inspection report in 2019 by saying response times had improved. The nursing home also promised to ensure advocates were informed about medication errors and residents received the personal care they required.

A review of reports of inspection accessible by the public on the Health and Welfare website revealed that inspections are still backlogged at numerous establishments.

According to experts, significant delays between inspections, particularly in difficult nursing homes, might mean that elderly individuals are trapped in deplorable conditions and that facility ratings are erroneous.

Impact of Inspection of Nursing Homes

According to Harrington, the purpose of inspections is to verify that nursing facilities meet federal and state criteria in order to obtain Medicaid and Medicare funds.

The inspections are carried out by state authorities who are paid by the federal government.

As stated by Toby Edelman, an attorney with the Center for Medicare Advocacy, facilities are required to be assessed every nine to 15 months, with a statewide average of 12 months.

The Nursing Home Reform Act of 1987 established these requirements. States also conduct complaint surveys that are “more limited in scope” and do not meet the inspection time frame standards.

Source: YAHOO

