In a violent collision on I-10 close to New Mexico, 3 people died and two are critically injured

Following a tractor-trailer incident on I-10 near the New Mexico State border on Saturday, three persons are dead and two are critically injured.

Arizona DPS responded to a two-vehicle collision on the westbound I-10 in San Simon, Arizona, shortly after 5 p.m.

Two of the occupants in the car suffered serious injuries, and three of them died.

In the collision, the tractor-trailer caught fire. It is unknown how the tractor-trailer driver is feeling.

The investigation resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes. Since then, one lane has been blocked when it reopens.

