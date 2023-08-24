Indonesia’s Dog Meat Traders Worried About Future Following Crackdowns on Trade

Amid concerns over the future of Indonesia’s dog meat trade, restaurant owners are apprehensive as local authorities intensify crackdowns on the controversial practice.

Animal welfare activists have long called for the prohibition of the dog meat trade due to its inherent cruelty and potential risks to public health. The trade has sustained businesses like Lina Ginting’s Mechio Restaurant, which has thrived for 12 years by offering dishes like curry and barbecued dog.

However, recent crackdowns on dog meat sales in various Indonesian regions have prompted worries that a nationwide ban might soon follow.

Ginting and other dog meat sellers have expressed concerns about losing their livelihoods if a ban is implemented. The prospect of such a ban has prompted discussions among sellers about possible protests outside local authorities’ offices.

Ginting highlighted the importance of dog meat sales to her income and questioned the viability of her business without it.

Public outcry against the trade has led to regulatory changes in several regions. The Tomohon “Extreme” Market in North Sulawesi recently banned the slaughter and sale of dog and cat meat, following campaigns by animal welfare advocates citing cruelty and potential rabies spread.

Activists applauded this groundbreaking action and saw it as a significant step toward a potential nationwide ban.

Other areas have also taken steps to restrict the trade, with Jakarta officials working on legislation to outlaw it. However, Medan, where Ginting operates her restaurant, has yet to enact a blanket prohibition.

While a circular issued by Mayor Bobby Nasution in 2022 banned the “commercial sale” of dog meat in markets, a complete ban has not been enforced.

Mechio Restaurant has adapted its sourcing practices to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape. While the restaurant typically slaughters around 10 dogs daily, it now acquires meat through distributors and community members willing to sell directly.

Ginting’s establishment even accepts former pets, considered more desirable due to their plumper quality.

The cultural significance of dog meat, particularly in Sumatra’s Batak community, adds complexity to the issue. Despite controversy, some restaurant owners view it as a traditional delicacy with deep cultural roots.

However, concerns about public health risks and the spread of diseases like rabies remain at the forefront of the debate.

Balancing Tradition and Advocacy

Amid concerns over the future of Indonesia's dog meat trade, restaurant owners are apprehensive as local authorities intensify crackdowns on the controversial practice. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lola Webber of Humane Society International applauded the bans as a victory for animal welfare and public safety, emphasizing the cruelties of the dog meat trade. Meanwhile, restaurant owners like Obet Ginting at Galilea Restaurant reflect on the evolving sentiment.

Ginting, though conflicted as a dog lover, recognizes the potential benefits of a nationwide ban that applies consistently across regions.

As Indonesia grapples with the dog meat trade’s future, the delicate balance between cultural tradition, economic interests, and animal welfare continues to shape the conversation.

