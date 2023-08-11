Instacart-Extends-SNAP-Benefits-Acceptance-To-All-50-States-For-Online-Shopping

On Thursday, Instacart declared that individuals with food stamps can now purchase supplies online in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Instacart is the very first online grocery store to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) electronic benefit transfers.

Instacart has committed to lowering the barriers that prevent people from obtaining wholesome food by the year 2022. According to the findings of the company, there are 33.8 million individuals living in households with insufficient food supply. Of these, 5 million children make up the population.

According to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the key reasons why people get sick in the United States today is due to their lack of proper nutrition.

Instacart Mission

The mission of Instacart is to create a world in which everyone has access to healthful options, food of their choosing, and the ability to share it.

Low-income households who are eligible for SNAP can benefit from making their grocery purchases online for a variety of reasons. It removes in-store stigma, saves time and money, makes meal preparation easier, and helps support healthier eating.

According to the findings of a study conducted by the University of Kentucky, another benefit of shopping online is that consumers buy more fruits and vegetables without bearing any additional financial burden as a result of their purchases.

Upon launching in Alaska, Instacart began accepting online SNAP payments, keeping its vow to bring the benefit to all 50 states.

Online acceptance is currently accessible in over 10,00 stores under over 120 retail banners in the United States.

Source: USATODAY

